Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — February 20

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty once again witnessed profit booking from 18000 levels indicating a lower top formation on the daily chart and with 2 sessions of bearish candle pattern has once again weakened the bias and sentiment. The index has got the crucial and significant support zone of 17,800 levels which if broken can turn matter further worse, while at the same time a decisive breach above 18,150 zone is necessary to overcome the weak sentiment and expect for further rise."

