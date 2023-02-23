Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — February 23

Buy or sell stocks for today: Following sell off across global markets, Dalal Street finished lower on fourth day in a row on Wednesday. Nifty lost over 1.50 per cent and finished at 4-month low of 17,554 levels. BSE Sensex lost 927 points and closed at 59,744 whereas Bank Nifty index corrected over 1.65 per cent and closed at 39,995 levels. All Sectoral Indices ended in the red. Nifty Metal, Media and PSU banks fell the most. Advance Decline ratio stood at 0.38, which is lowest since 27th January 2023.

