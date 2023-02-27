Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — February 27
- Buy or sell: The support for the day is seen at 17,300 while the resistance is seen at 17,600 levels, says Vaishali Parekh
Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of weak global sentiments on renewed US inflation concern, Dalal Street ended lower for fourth straight session on Friday last week. 50-stock Nifty index went off 45 points and closed at 17,465 whereas BSE Sensex finished 141 points lower at 59,463 levels. Bank Nifty index lost 92 points and closed at 39,909 mark. However, broad markets outperformed key benchmark indices as small-cap index corrected 0.15 per cent while mid-cap index went down 0.17 per cent during the week off session.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×