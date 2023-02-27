Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — February 27

Intraday trading strategy for Monday

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Nifty continue to trade lower for the 6th consecutive sessions breaching below the 17,500 zone with sentiment and bias getting weaker. The index, as said earlier, has got the next major support zone near the significant 200DMA level of 17,350 which is also where the previous crucial bottom was made on the Budget day and thereafter has the 17,100 level of the falling trendline support zone."