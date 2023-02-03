Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — February 3

Intraday trading strategy for Friday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that bullish or bearing trend can be ascertained only when the 50-stock index Nifty breaks either side of its range 17,500 to 17,650 in which it has been trading for last five sessions. Prabhudas Lilladher expert maintained that frontline banking stocks like Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, etc. shares are expected to remain in focus when market opens on Friday. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three day trading stocks for today and those three intraday stocks are Hindustan Unilever Ltd or HUL, Cummins India and Kotak Mahindra Bank.