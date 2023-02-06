Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — February 6
Back

Buy or sell stock: On account of strong global market sentiments, Indian stock market witnessed strong pull back in second half of previous session and finished higher on Friday. 50-stock index Nifty gained 243 points and closed at 17,854, 30-stock Sensex shot up 909 points and closed at 60,841 while Bank Nifty index surged 830 points and ended at 41,499 levels. In broad market, small-cap index lost 0.47 per cent while mid-cap index too went off by a whisker.

Intraday trading strategy for Monday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that pull ack rally on Friday was well supported by frontline banking stocks that pulled key benchmark indices into a comfortable zone. Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that Nifty closing above 17,800 was crucial as it improved the market bias. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended three intraday stocks for today and those three day trading stocks are Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Pidilite Industries.

"Nifty witnessed a decent pullback from the support zone of 17,400 levels well backed by the frontline banking stocks like Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI, which pulled the indices to move into a comfortable zone. The close above 17,800 for Nifty index was important to establish some conviction and clarity with bias improving and can anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions," said Parekh.

Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher went on to add that Bank Nifty has breached above the 41,000 zone to improve the bias on the back of decent move from the frontline banking stocks, as said earlier, and further continuation of the momentum is anticipated.

Click here for latest stock market news

"The support for Nifty 50 index is seen at 17,700 while the resistance is seen at 17,650 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 41,000 to 42,200 levels," Parekh said.

Stocks to buy today

As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today, here we list out full details in regard to those day trading stocks:

MINT PREMIUM See All

1] Axis Bank: Buy at 882, target 910, stop loss 870;

2] Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M): Buy at 1388, target 1485, stop loss 1370; and

3] Pidilite Industries: Buy at 2341, target 2395, stop loss 2315.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout