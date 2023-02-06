Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — February 6
- Buy or sell stock: Rally in frontline banking stocks like Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI pulled Nifty in comfortable zone, believes Vaishali Parekh
Buy or sell stock: On account of strong global market sentiments, Indian stock market witnessed strong pull back in second half of previous session and finished higher on Friday. 50-stock index Nifty gained 243 points and closed at 17,854, 30-stock Sensex shot up 909 points and closed at 60,841 while Bank Nifty index surged 830 points and ended at 41,499 levels. In broad market, small-cap index lost 0.47 per cent while mid-cap index too went off by a whisker.
