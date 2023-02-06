Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — February 6

Intraday trading strategy for Monday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that pull ack rally on Friday was well supported by frontline banking stocks that pulled key benchmark indices into a comfortable zone. Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that Nifty closing above 17,800 was crucial as it improved the market bias. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended three intraday stocks for today and those three day trading stocks are Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Pidilite Industries.