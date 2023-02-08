Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — February 8
- Intraday trading strategy: Nifty would need a decisive breach above 17800 to establish some conviction and clarity for further rise, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following sideways cues ahead of US Fed chief's speech on Tuesday, Indian stocks remained range-bound with high volatility in previous session. 50-stock Nifty ended 43 points lower at 17,721, 30-stock Sensex lost 220 points and closed at 60,286 levels whereas Bank Nifty index gained 116 points and closed at 41,490 mark. In broad markets, mid-cap index ended in green where small-cap index lost around 0.16 per cent.
