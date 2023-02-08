Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — February 8

"Nifty once again witnessed a failed attempt to breach the crucial barrier zone of 17800 levels and slipped thereafter to touch the low near 17650 zone and with some volatility closed near 17700 levels. The index has been consolidating between the range of 17800 and 17650 levels for quite some time and as said earlier would need a decisive breach above 17800 to establish some conviction and clarity for further rise," said Parekh.

