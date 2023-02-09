Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — February 9

Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of strong global cues, most of the global markets witnessed heavy buying in early morning deals on Wednesday session. European markets climbed to nine month high whereas Dalal Street finished higher for third day in a row. 50-stock index Nifty gained 0.85 per cent and closed at 17,871, 30-stock Sensex gained 377 points and ended at 60,663 levels while Nifty Bank finished 46 points up at 41,537 mark. Mid-cap index outperformed Sensex, Nifty and Bank Nifty indices and logged around one per cent rise on Wednesday while small-cap index shot up to the tune of 0.76 per cent.

