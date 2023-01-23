Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — January 234 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 06:59 AM IST
- Buy or sell stock: Immediate support for Nifty is placed at 17,900 whereas it is facing hurdle at 18,250 levels, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher
Buy or sell stocks for today: After range-bound session on Thursday, Indian stocks drifted into the weaker zone on Friday and finished lower for second straight session. 50-stock Nifty lost 80 points and closed at 18,027, 30-stock BSE Sensex corrected 236 points and ended at 60,621 levels. However, bulls continued to bet high on banking stocks as Bank Nifty index finished 177 points up at 42,506 mark. Among broad markets, small-cap index fell to the tune of 0.50 per cent whereas mid-cap index nosedived around 0.66 per cent on the weekend session.
