Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — January 23

Speaking on intraday trading tips, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty after opening on a flat note attempted to cross the 18150 zone but could not sustain and witnessed a gradual slide to end the session near 18000 zone for the index. With majority of the frontline stock results to be released during the week we anticipate volatility in the indices with 17800 maintained as the crucial support zone and upside 18250 capped as of now and as said earlier, a decisive breach is required to establish a directional move and to carry on the momentum still further."

