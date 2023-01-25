Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — January 25

Buy or sell stocks for today: The choppy trend continued in the market on Tuesday and Indian stocks closed the day on a flat note amidst a range movement. After opening with an upside gap of 83 points, Nifty failed to sustain the opening gains and started to decline from the day's high of 18200 levels soon after the opening and closed near its intraday lows. Bank Nifty index went off 87 points and ended at 42,733 levels whereas BSE Sensex added 37 points and closed at 60,978 mark. Among broad indices, small-cap index went off 0.43 per cent whereas mid-cap index lost 0.30 per cent. Advance-decline ratio ended on Tuesday at 0.66:1.

