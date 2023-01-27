Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — January 272 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 06:59 AM IST
- Buy or sell stock: Nifty decisively breaching below 17,770 levels may further intensify the selling pressure, says Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher
Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of January series expiry and short seller Hindenburg Research raising concerns over Adani Group's debt position, Dalal Street witnessed heavy sell off on Wednesday session. 50-stock Nifty index lost 1.25 per cent and closed at 17,891 while 30-stock Sensex corrected 773 points and closed at 60,205 levels. Bank Nifty index crashed 1,085 points and finished at 41,647 levels, logging more than 2.50 per cent intraday loss on Wednesday. In broad markets, small-cap index dipped 0.94 per cent whereas mid-cap index lost 1.52 per cent. Advance decline ratio fell to 0.34:1.
