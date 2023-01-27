Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — January 27

Unveiling intraday trading tips for Friday session, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Nifty tanked with heavy profit booking witnessed during the intraday session on the back of negative cues breaching below the 18,000 zone and weakening the bias almost coming close to the crucial support zone of 17,800 levels. As said earlier, a decisive breach below the 17,770 zone would intensify the selling pressure which can take the index to the next major support zone visible near the significant 200 DMA level of 17,250 zone."

