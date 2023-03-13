Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — March 13
Back

Buy or sell stocks for today: Following weak global trends after outbreak of silicon Valley Bank's bankruptcy news, Dalal Street finished lower for second straight session on Friday. Nifty 50 index corrected 176 points and finished at 17,412 whereas 30-stock index BSE Sensex ended 671 points lower at 59,135 mark. Nifty Bank index nosedived 771 points and closed at 40,485. In broad market, small-cap index went off 0.59 per cent while mid-cap index fell 0.69 per cen. Advance decline ratio fell more to 0.60:1.

Day trading strategy for Monday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty has crucial support at 17,250 to 17,200 levels. Prabhudas Lilladher expert maintained that on breaching this support then the market bias may become more weak as next support for the Nifty 50 index would fall around 16,700 levels. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended three stocks to buy today and those three intraday stocks for today are JSW Steel, RCF and Kaynes Technology.

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty witnessed a huge gap down opening near 17350 zone on the back of weak global cues and remained rangebound between 17,350 and 17,450 zone for rest part of the session. The index has got the crucial support zone near 17,200-17,250 levels which if broken can further weaken the bias anticipating for further slide with next major support visible near 16,700 levels."

Parekh went on to add that Bank Nifty also witnessed a big gap down below the crucial 40,800 zone with bias shaken and has got the next major support area around 39600 zone where previous bottoms were made on twice occasions.

"The support for the day is seen at 17250 while the resistance is seen at 17550. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 40000-41000 levels," said Parekh.

Stocks to buy today

As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today, here we list out important details in regard to those day trading stocks:

1] JSW Steel: Buy at 679, target 704, stop loss 669;

2] RCF: Buy at 102, target 107, stop loss 100; and

3] Kaynes Technology: Buy at 956, target 990, stop loss 940.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout