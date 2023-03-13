Buy or sell stocks for today: Following weak global trends after outbreak of silicon Valley Bank's bankruptcy news, Dalal Street finished lower for second straight session on Friday. Nifty 50 index corrected 176 points and finished at 17,412 whereas 30-stock index BSE Sensex ended 671 points lower at 59,135 mark. Nifty Bank index nosedived 771 points and closed at 40,485. In broad market, small-cap index went off 0.59 per cent while mid-cap index fell 0.69 per cen. Advance decline ratio fell more to 0.60:1.

Day trading strategy for Monday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty has crucial support at 17,250 to 17,200 levels. Prabhudas Lilladher expert maintained that on breaching this support then the market bias may become more weak as next support for the Nifty 50 index would fall around 16,700 levels. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended three stocks to buy today and those three intraday stocks for today are JSW Steel, RCF and Kaynes Technology.

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty witnessed a huge gap down opening near 17350 zone on the back of weak global cues and remained rangebound between 17,350 and 17,450 zone for rest part of the session. The index has got the crucial support zone near 17,200-17,250 levels which if broken can further weaken the bias anticipating for further slide with next major support visible near 16,700 levels."

Parekh went on to add that Bank Nifty also witnessed a big gap down below the crucial 40,800 zone with bias shaken and has got the next major support area around 39600 zone where previous bottoms were made on twice occasions.

"The support for the day is seen at 17250 while the resistance is seen at 17550. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 40000-41000 levels," said Parekh.

Stocks to buy today

As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today, here we list out important details in regard to those day trading stocks:

1] JSW Steel: Buy at ₹679, target ₹704, stop loss ₹669;

2] RCF: Buy at ₹102, target ₹107, stop loss ₹100; and

3] Kaynes Technology: Buy at ₹956, target ₹990, stop loss ₹940.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.