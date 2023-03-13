Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — March 13

Day trading strategy for Monday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty has crucial support at 17,250 to 17,200 levels. Prabhudas Lilladher expert maintained that on breaching this support then the market bias may become more weak as next support for the Nifty 50 index would fall around 16,700 levels. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended three stocks to buy today and those three intraday stocks for today are JSW Steel, RCF and Kaynes Technology.