Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — March 162 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 06:34 AM IST
- Buy or sell stock: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three day trading stocks to buy today — Asian Paints, Jindal Steel and Aptech
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following weak global cues, Dalal Street finished lower on fifth day in a row on Wednesday. Nifty 50 index finished 71 points lower at 16,972 while 30-stock BSE Sensex corrected 344 points and ended at 57,555 mark. Nifty Bank index lost 359 points and closed at 39,051 levels. In broad markets, small-cap index gained 0.01 per cent whereas mid-cap index went off 0.02 per cent on Wednesday session. Advance decline ratio finished at 0.78:1.
