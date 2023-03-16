Buy or sell stocks for today: Following weak global cues, Dalal Street finished lower on fifth day in a row on Wednesday. Nifty 50 index finished 71 points lower at 16,972 while 30-stock BSE Sensex corrected 344 points and ended at 57,555 mark. Nifty Bank index lost 359 points and closed at 39,051 levels. In broad markets, small-cap index gained 0.01 per cent whereas mid-cap index went off 0.02 per cent on Wednesday session. Advance decline ratio finished at 0.78:1.

Intraday trading strategy for Thursday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that after the decisive breach below 17000 levels, major support for Nifty is now placed at 16,700 levels. Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that Bank Nifty has breached 200 DEMA of 39,600 and overall sentiment for both Nifty and Bank Nifty has turned more weak. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today and those three shares are Asian Paints, Jindal Steel and Aptech.

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty opened on a positive note near the 17,200 zone but could not sustain and slipped down gradually as the day progressed to erode all the gains and closed below the 17,000 zone with weak bias and sentiment once again. AS said earlier, post the decisive breach below 17,000 levels, now 16,700 zone would be the next major support level to be watched for."

Parekh went on to add that Bank Nifty also could not sustain above the 39,900 zone and eroded the gains to end the session near 39,000 zone with most of the frontline banking stocks turning into weak zone and further slide expected. The index has now decisively broken the significant 200 DEMA level of 39,600 and further has got the next major support near 38,200 to 38,000 zone with overall bias and sentiment getting weaker.

"The support for the day is seen at 16,800 while the resistance is seen at 17,100 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 38,500 to 39,400 levels," Parekh said.

Stocks to buy today

As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh has recommended three day trading stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those intraday stocks:

1] Asian Paints: Buy at ₹2827, target ₹2900, stop loss ₹2790;

2] Jindal Steel: Buy at ₹580, target ₹607, stop loss ₹570; and

3] Aptech: Buy at ₹321, target ₹333, stop loss ₹315.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.