Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — March 16

Parekh went on to add that Bank Nifty also could not sustain above the 39,900 zone and eroded the gains to end the session near 39,000 zone with most of the frontline banking stocks turning into weak zone and further slide expected. The index has now decisively broken the significant 200 DEMA level of 39,600 and further has got the next major support near 38,200 to 38,000 zone with overall bias and sentiment getting weaker.