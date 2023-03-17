Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — March 17
Back

Buy or sell stock for today: After hitting intraday low within an hour of opening session on Thursday, Indian stock market bounced back strongly and snapped five days losing spree. NSE Nifty ended 13 points higher at 16,985 levels whereas BSE Sensex gained 78 points and closed at 57,634 mark. Nifty Bank index surged 81 points and closed at 39,132 levels. In broad market, small-cap index lost 0.69 per cent while mid-cap index went off 0.05 per cent. Advance decline ratio ended at 0.69:1.

Intraday trading strategy for Friday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty 50 index would have the important and crucial support zone of 16,750 to 16,800 levels, which need to be maintained. Prabhudas Lilladher expert maintained that breaching of this support may further intensify selling and worsen the market sentiments. Asked about stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today and those three day trading stocks are TVS Motor, Pidilite Industries and Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd or DCAL.

Speaking on outlook fro Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty opened on a flat note and amid some volatility took support near the 16,850 zone during the intraday session and closed on a flat note near 17,000 zone. As said earlier, Nifty index would have the important and crucial support zone of 16,750-16,800 levels, which need to be maintained else can further worsen the overall trend with intensified selling pressure anticipated."

Parekh went on to add that Bank Nifty also witnessed further slide taking support near 38,600 zone and with some volatile session managed to close in the green at around 39,100 zone. The index has got the near-term support near 38,500 and thereafter 38,000 zone which are important likely levels where the index should get some respect and reversal can be anticipated.

"The support for Nifty today is seen at 16,800 levels while the resistance is seen at 17,100 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 38,700 to 39,600 levels," Parekh said.

Stocks to buy today

As told above, Vaishali Parekh has recommended three intraday stocks for today and those three day trading stocks are TVS Motor, Pidilite Industries and DCAL. Here we list out full details in regard to these three shares:

1] TVS Motor: Buy at 1053, target 1077, stop loss 1040;

2] Pidilite Industries: Buy at 2341, target 2400, stop loss 2315; and

3] DCAL: Buy at 130, target 137, stop loss 127.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout