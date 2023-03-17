Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — March 174 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 06:48 AM IST
- Buy or sell stock: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — TVS Motor, Pidilite Industries and DCAL
Buy or sell stock for today: After hitting intraday low within an hour of opening session on Thursday, Indian stock market bounced back strongly and snapped five days losing spree. NSE Nifty ended 13 points higher at 16,985 levels whereas BSE Sensex gained 78 points and closed at 57,634 mark. Nifty Bank index surged 81 points and closed at 39,132 levels. In broad market, small-cap index lost 0.69 per cent while mid-cap index went off 0.05 per cent. Advance decline ratio ended at 0.69:1.
