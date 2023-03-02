Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — March 2
- Nifty 50 index needs to cross decisively above 17,750 to 17,800 zone for overall trend reversal on Dalal Street, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following strong global cues on positive macro-economic numbers from China, Indian stock market snapped eights day losing spree on Wednesday session. 50-stock Nifty index ended 146 points higher at 17,450 while BSE Sensex shot up 448 points and closed at 59,411 levels. Bank Nifty index finished 429 points higher at 40,498 mark. In broad markets, small-cap index gained 1.38 per cent while mid-cap index advanced 1.35 per cent on Wednesday. Advance decline ratio finished at 3.25:1 on Wednesday.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×