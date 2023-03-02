Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — March 2

Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that Bank Nifty is better placed as compared to Nifty index closing near the 40,700 zone and a decisive move past the 41,200 zone would improve the trend to some extent and can anticipate for further upside with conviction established. On the downside, as of now 39,800 is maintained as the important support zone in the near-term time frame and a decisive breach below that can trigger for further intensified selling.