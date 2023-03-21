Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — March 21

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty opened on a weak note near 17,000 zone and further extended the losses almost to touch the 16,800 zone while the second half witnessed some decent recovery to bring back the index to near 17,000 levels to bring some relied with overall sentiment and bias remaining weak. The 16,800 level remains the crucial and significant support zone while on the upside 17200-17250 zone is the important resistance barrier above which the trend would improve to some extent."

