Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — March 27

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty in the initial half maintained near the 17050 zone and thereafter resisting near 17100 once again slipped down to close near 16950 levels with intraday low made till 16900 zone and bias turning weak. As said earlier, the 16800 level remains the crucial and significant support zone while on the upside 17200 zone continue to be the important resistance barrier which need to be breached for the overall trend to improve."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}