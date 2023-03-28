Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — March 282 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 07:16 AM IST
Stock market today: Nifty is trading in tight 16,800 to 17,200 range, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher
Buy or sell stocks for today: After logging losses for two successive days, Dalal Street finished higher on Monday. 50-stock index Nifty gained 40 points and closed at 16,985 levels, 30-stock index Sensex surged 126 points and closed at 57,653 mark whereas Bank Nifty index appreciated 35 points and ended at 39,431 levels. In broad markets, mid-cap index went off 0.37 per cent while small-cap index crashed 1.50 per cent.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×