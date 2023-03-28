Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — March 28

Intraday trading strategy

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty is trading in tight 16,800 to 17,200 range and bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on breakage of either side of this range. Prabhudas Lilladher expert said that overall bias is cautious as Bank Nifty is also struggling to break through the tough resistance seen near the 39,700 level. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today and those three day trading stocks are PFC, GAIL and Godrej Consumer Products.