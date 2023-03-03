Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — March 3
- Buy or sell: Nifty needs to breach and sustain above its hurdle placed at 17,400 to establish some positive conviction on Dalal Street, believes Vaishali Parekh
Buy or sell stocks for today: After showing one day of sustainable upside bounce on Wednesday, Indian stock market once again drifted into the negative zone on Thursday. 50-stock Nifty index went down 129 points and closed at 17,321, 30-stock BSE Sensex finished 501 points lower at 58,909 while Bank Nifty index ended 308 points down at 40,389 levels. In broad markets, small-cap index went off 0.22 per cent whereas mid-cap index lost 0.13 per cent on Thursday session. So, broad markets fell lesser than key benchmark indices but advance decline ratio fell to 0.75:1.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×