Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — March 3

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty fizzled out with all the gains witnessed in the previous session and slipped back to the 17,300 zone with sentiment still remaining cautious and uncertainty still looming in the minds of the market players. The index needs to cross decisively the level of 17,400 to establish some conviction and on the downside 17,200 remains as the near-term support zone as of now."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}