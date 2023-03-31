Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of strong global sentiments after ease in bank crisis in US, Dalal Street ended higher on Wednesday. 50-stock index Nifty gained 129 points and closed at 17,080 levels while 30-stock index BSE Sensex ended 346 points higher at 57,960 mark. Nifty Bank index shot up 342 points and finished at 39,910 levels. In broad markets, both small-cap and mid-cap indices outperformed key benchmark indices and gained over 1.65 per cent. On an F&O expiry day, NSE cash market volumes were the highest in 6 months while NSE F&O volumes were the lowest in 3 months.

Intraday trading strategy for Friday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that its very important for the Nifty 50 index to cross the 17,200 zone decisively to establish conviction for further upside momentum at Indian stock market. Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that for Nifty Bank index, a decisive breach above 40800 zone is necessary for the overall trend to improve and confirm a positive directional move ahead for the coming days. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday trading stocks for today and those three day trading stocks are Hindustan Unilever Ltd or HUL, TVS Motor and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited or ZEEL.

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Nifty index witnessed a volatile session taking support near 16,950 zone and thereby picking up momentum to close near the resistance level of 17,100 zone to end the F&O expiry session on a slightly better note. As said earlier, its very important for the index to cross the 17,200 zone decisively to establish some conviction for further upward move in the coming days."

"Bank Nifty also witnessed a better performance as compared to Nifty index moving past the significant 200DMA level of 39800 zone with bias improving to some extent and touched the 40000 zone during the intraday session to anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions. Further ahead, a decisive breach above 40800 zone is necessary for the overall trend to improve and confirm a positive directional move ahead for the coming days," said Parekh.

Parekh went on to add that support for Nifty today is placed at 16,950 levels while the resistance is at 17,200 mark. Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 39,400 to 40,400 levels.

Stocks to buy today

As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh has recommended three day trading stocks to buy today, here we list out full details in regard to those intraday stocks:

1] HUL: Buy at ₹2530, target ₹2630, stop loss ₹2490;

2] ZEEL: Buy at ₹216, target ₹226, stop loss ₹212; and

3] TVS Motor: Buy at ₹1079, target ₹1125, stop loss ₹1055.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.