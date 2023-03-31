Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — March 31

Intraday trading strategy for Friday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that its very important for the Nifty 50 index to cross the 17,200 zone decisively to establish conviction for further upside momentum at Indian stock market. Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that for Nifty Bank index, a decisive breach above 40800 zone is necessary for the overall trend to improve and confirm a positive directional move ahead for the coming days. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday trading stocks for today and those three day trading stocks are Hindustan Unilever Ltd or HUL, TVS Motor and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited or ZEEL.