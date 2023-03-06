Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — March 6

Buy or sell stocks for today: Following strong global cues and bullish sentiment among FIIs after the bulk deal in Adani group stocks, Dalal Street came out of the base building mode after four successive sessions of consolidation and range bound movement. 50-stock Nifty finished 272 points higher at 17,594, 30-stock Sensex shot up 899 points and closed at 59,808 while Bank Nifty index ascended 861 points and closed at 41,251 levels. In broad markets, small-cap index surged 0.68 per cent while mid-cap index added 0.58 per cent.

