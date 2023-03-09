Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — March 92 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 06:36 AM IST
- Buy or sell stock: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended three stocks to buy today — GNFC, M&M and Tata Consumer
Buy or sell stocks for today: After showing higher levels intraday weakness on Monday, Dalal Street shifted into a sustainable upside recovery after opening lower on Wednesday and closed in positive territory. Nifty 50 index gained 42 points and closed at 17,754 levels, BSE Sensex shot up 123 points and finished at 60,348 mark whereas Nifty Bank index advanced 226 points and ended at 41,577 mark. In broad markets, small-cap index gained 0.28 per cent while mid-cap index surged 0.61 per cent. Advance decline ratio finished at 1.27:1.
