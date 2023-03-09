Buy or sell stocks for today: After showing higher levels intraday weakness on Monday, Dalal Street shifted into a sustainable upside recovery after opening lower on Wednesday and closed in positive territory. Nifty 50 index gained 42 points and closed at 17,754 levels, BSE Sensex shot up 123 points and finished at 60,348 mark whereas Nifty Bank index advanced 226 points and ended at 41,577 mark. In broad markets, small-cap index gained 0.28 per cent while mid-cap index surged 0.61 per cent. Advance decline ratio finished at 1.27:1.

Intraday trading strategy for Thursday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that overall market sentiment is strong. Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that decisive breach above 17,800 would further strengthen the current trend on Dalal Street. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended three intraday stocks for today and those three shares are Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals or GNFC, Mahindra and Mahindra or M&M and Tata Consumer.

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty opened low near 17600 zone but recovered quite decently to attain 17,700 levels and in the final hours witnessed improved momentum to close near the 17,750 zone with overall sentiment and bias maintained strong. As said earlier, the near-term support is strong near 17,550 zone and further a decisive breach above 17,800 would strengthen the current trend for carrying on with the momentum still further ahead for the next target of 18,100 levels."

Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that Bank Nifty also recovered gradually after a negative start and post lunch session picked up momentum to end near 41,600 levels with overall bias maintained positive. Further ahead, the index if given a decisive breach above 41,800 to 41,850 zone then shall indicate a breakout above the previous peak level and can expect for next target of 43,000 level.

"The support for the day is seen at 17,650 while the resistance is seen at 17,900 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 41200-42000 levels," said Parekh.

Stocks to buy today

As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh has recommended three intraday stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those shares:

1] GNFC: Buy at ₹570, target ₹595, stop loss ₹558;

2] M&M: Buy at ₹1289, target ₹1327, stop loss ₹1270; and

3] Tata Consumer: Buy at ₹720, target ₹748, stop loss ₹708.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.