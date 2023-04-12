Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends buying in 3 stocks today — 12 April

Bulls have continued to bless Indian equities for seven days in a row. And expectations of Wednesday having a similar mood have taken rounds. There is a possibility of some resistance in the market with a focus on TCS' Q4 earnings scheduled along with IIP and inflation data after market hours. On the previous day, Sensex closed at 60,157.72 up by 311.21 points or 0.52%, while Nifty 50 jumped by 98.25 points or 0.56% to end at 17,722.30. In seven sessions, both 30-scrip and 50-scrip benchmarks have climbed between 4-4.5%.

