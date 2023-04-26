Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends buying in 3 stocks today — 26 April2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 05:19 AM IST
- BSE Sensex closed 75 points, or 0.12 per cent, higher at 60,130.71 while the Nifty closed at 17,769.25, up 26 points, or 0.15 per cent.
The market continued to trade higher for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, driven by select banking & financial services, oil & gas, FMCG and metal stocks, even as investors remain cautious tracking March quarter numbers and economic indicators which are not showing an upbeat picture of growth and corporate earnings.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×