Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends buying in 3 stocks today — 26 April

“With the overall bias and sentiment maintained positive, the index needs to breach decisively the 17800 zone for further continuation of the upward move with next targets expected near 18200-18300 zone. BankNifty also witnessed a barrier near 42850 levels halting the upward journey but maintaining the positive trend and bias thereby anticipating for further gains in the coming days. The near-term support is maintained strong near 42000 zone and upside near term target is set near 43600-43700 levels. The support for the day is seen at 17650 levels while the resistance is seen at 17900 levels. BankNifty would have the daily range of 42300-43200 levels," she added.