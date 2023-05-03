The equity market continued enjoying positive momentum as the benchmark the Sensex extended its winning streak into the eighth consecutive session while the Nifty ended in the green for the sixth consecutive session on Tuesday.

BSE Sensex closed 242 points, or 0.40 per cent, higher at 61,354.71 while the Nifty ended the day at 18,147.65, up 83 points, or 0.46 per cent on Tuesday.

Nifty Bank index ended 0.27 per cent higher at 43,352.10 with shares of IDFC First Bank, AU Small Finance Bank and Axis Bank as the top gainers.

Market sentiment remains cautious amid persisting concerns over rate hikes, its impact on economic growth and shrinking corporate profitability.

On Wednesday, a host of major companies such Titan Company, Adani Wilmar , Godrej Properties, MRF, Havells India, Tata Chemicals, Sonata Software, and others will declare their earnings. While on Thursday, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Adani Enterprises, Dabur India, TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Power, United Breweries, Sundram Fasteners and others will announce their March quarter numbers.

Day trade guide by Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher for Wednesday's session:

“Nifty has continued with the ongoing upward thrust to almost reach the significant 18200 level, which would be a psychological landmark and can witness some resistance or consolidation phase. BankNifty has also carried on with the momentum straight away from the 38600 zone and is currently aiming for the 44000 landmark, which can be achieved in the next few sessions. The overall trend has been gaining strength, with focus now being maintained near the significant landmarks where some profit booking can be anticipated. The support for the day is seen at 61000/18050, while the resistance is seen at 61700/18250. BankNifty would have a daily range of 42800–43800 levels.," she added.

Parekh recommends buying the following stocks:

Buy NMDC at 109.85 with a stop loss 105 and a target price of 118

Buy NOCIL at 221.35 with a stop loss 212 and target price of 245

Buy SAIL at 84.60 with a stop loss 81 and target 92

Nifty Spot Index

Support – 18050/18000

Resistance - 18250/18280

Bank Nifty Spot Index

Support – 42800/42700

Resistance – 43800/43900

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.