Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends buying in 3 stocks today — 3 May

“Nifty has continued with the ongoing upward thrust to almost reach the significant 18200 level, which would be a psychological landmark and can witness some resistance or consolidation phase. BankNifty has also carried on with the momentum straight away from the 38600 zone and is currently aiming for the 44000 landmark, which can be achieved in the next few sessions. The overall trend has been gaining strength, with focus now being maintained near the significant landmarks where some profit booking can be anticipated. The support for the day is seen at 61000/18050, while the resistance is seen at 61700/18250. BankNifty would have a daily range of 42800–43800 levels.," she added.