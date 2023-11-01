Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends buying these 3 stocks today - November 1

Stock market news: Amid mixed global cues, the domestic benchmark indices - Nifty 50 and Sensex - ended their two-day winning streak and finished the final trading session (Tuesday) of October in the negative. Investor caution preceded the US Federal Reserve's interest rate announcement, in addition to the ongoing outflow of foreign funds and the growing tensions in the Middle East. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Sensex concluded the day down 238 points, or 0.37%, at 63,874.93, while the Nifty 50 finished the day down 61 points, or 0.32%, at 19,079.60. However, midcaps and smallcaps did better than smallcaps; the BSE Midcap index increased by 0.29%, while the Smallcap index closed 0.02% higher.

With today's decline, the Sensex and Nifty 50 both ended October with 3% falls.

“Domestic equities fell after two days of gains on the back of weak Chinese manufacturing data and cautiousness ahead of US Fed meeting. Nifty opened higher but soon reversed and closed with loss of 61 points at 19080 levels. Sectorially it was mixed bag with buying seen in Realty and Consumer Durables. For Oct’23, Nifty declined by -2.8% impacted by Israel-Hamas conflict, rising crude oil prices and spike in US bond yields," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

According to Khemka, Going forward, US Fed policy outcome which is due on Wednesday would provide cues to the market. Investors would also watch out for economic data including Europe core CPI, US Consumer confidence, India, US and UK PMI, and US nonfarm employment that will be released Wednesday. Auto sector will be in focus as OEMs are expected to report healthy volume growth for month October as management commentary suggest strong sales during the Navratri festival. On stock specific front, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Britannia, Heromotcorp, Godrej Consumer and Ambuja Cement will be in focus as these companies will announce their Q2 earnings.

Day trade guide by Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher for Wednesday's session: Parekh said Nifty opened with a gap up but could not sustain above the 19,200 zone for much long and fizzled out with profit booking witnessed and remained rangebound for the entire session. The index closed above the 19,000 zone but would need to sustain above the important support zone of 18,850 levels else once again fresh downward movement can be triggered with 18,600 maintained as the crucial support level.

Bank Nifty once again slipped below the 43,000 zone with profit booking witnessed and could not sustain above the important 200 period MA of 43,200 level. A lower top formation is in the making and if the 42,100 is breached then trend would turn bearish. The support for the day is seen at 18,900 levels while the resistance is seen at 19,200 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 42,500-43,200 levels.

Vaishali recommends buying the following stocks: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Buy LIC Housing Finance Ltd at ₹459.20 with a stoploss of ₹450 and a target price of ₹485.

Buy Apollo Tyres Ltd at ₹381.30 with a stoploss of ₹374 and a target price of ₹400.

Buy Va Tech Wabag Ltd at ₹482.30 with a stoploss of ₹474 and a target price of ₹505. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty Spot Index Support - 18,900/18,850

Resistance - 19,200/19,250

Bank Nifty Spot Index Support – 42,500/42,450 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Resistance – 43,200/43,250

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

