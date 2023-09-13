Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends buying in 3 stocks today - September 132 min read 13 Sep 2023, 08:36 AM IST
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — ICICI Bank, Britannia Industries, and Divi's Laboratories.
Stock Market News: On Tuesday, domestic benchmark equities took a U-turn. Sensex and the Nifty both showed significant volatility throughout the session, while the mid- and small-cap markets saw a big wave of selloffs.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started