Stock Market News: On Tuesday, domestic benchmark equities took a U-turn. Sensex and the Nifty both showed significant volatility throughout the session, while the mid- and small-cap markets saw a big wave of selloffs.

Despite new valuation concerns, the market declined. A global economic slowdown, high interest rates, the persistent risk of inflation, and the ongoing rise in the dollar index and US Treasury yields all refuse to fade away, even though the majority of positives have already been taken into account.

Global cues were also subpar as investors moved their attention to US inflation data due out on Wednesday, the European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday, and the US Federal Reserve's meeting on next Wednesday.

Sensex closed at 67,221.13, up 94 points, or 0.14 per cent while the Nifty closed the day at 19,993.20, down 3 points, or 0.02 per cent.

"The level of pessimism has risen in the stock market leading to a precautionary approach to book profits on a notion that the valuation has extended beyond the rationale. The correction is happening on midcaps while large caps are maintaining their strength. This cautious trend can prevail in the short-term, but the end-game is on the rise of the domestic economy, surprising upside in corporate earnings, and change in domestic investment patterns, which is expected to continue on a long-term basis," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Day trade guide by Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher for Wednesday's session: Parekh said Nifty witnessed a halt to the ongoing rally near 20,000 zone closing on a flat note while the broader markets witnessing heavy profit booking to the extent of 3-4% drop in a single session. The Nifty index would have the near-term support zone at around 19,820-19,840 levels with the sentiment maintained with a cautious approach.

Bank Nifty also maintained above the 45,500 zone with most of the frontline banking stocks looking stable maintaining their positive bias. As mentioned earlier, the 44,600 zone would remain as the important and crucial support zone whereas on the upside a decisive breach above 45,800 zone shall trigger for fresh upward movement. The support for the day is seen at 19,850 levels while the resistance is seen at 20,150 levels. BankNifty would have the daily range of 45,200-45,800 levels, according to Parekh.

Vaishali recommends buying the following stocks:

Buy ICICI Bank at ₹990 with a stoploss of ₹974 and a target price of ₹1,035.

Buy Britannia Industries at ₹4,567 with a stoploss of ₹4,485 and a target price of ₹4,700.

Buy Divi's Laboratories at ₹3,787 with a stoploss of ₹3,700 and a target price of ₹3,900.

Nifty Spot Index

Support – 19850/19800

Resistance - 20150/20200

Bank Nifty Spot Index

Support – 45200/45250

Resistance – 45800/45850