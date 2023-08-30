Stock market news: Domestic benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex ended in green for the second consecutive session on Tuesday led by advances in the metal sector on anticipations of a turnaround in China's major consumer's demand.

Sensex closed 79.22 points, or 0.12 per cent, higher at 65,075.82 while the Nifty ended at 19,342.65, up 36.60 points, or 0.19 per cent on Tuesday's session.

On Tuesday's trade, there was some buying in the consumer durables, real estate, metals, and auto sectors. Nifty Realty, Auto, Metal, Consumer Durables ended in green with 0.63% to 1.7% gains.

"Domestic indices traded in positive territory for the second consecutive day amid gains in global equities. Nifty extended its previous day's momentum and closed with gains of 37 points at 19343. Metal sector was in momentum after China announced a stimulus to support the economy.

Niche sectors like Speciality Chemicals saw buying interest after a long time on the back of news flows regarding the surge in chemical prices in China. Market is moving in a range and we expect this trend to continue given the data-packed week and monthly derivatives expiry. Further, consistent selling by FIIs and poor monsoon in the month of August raised concern among investors, thus keeping the upside limited," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Reliance Industries, finished in the red for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as, at the 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM), RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani did not discuss the deadlines for the telecom and retail IPOs, which looks to have disappointed the market. Reliance Industries' stock ended the day on the BSE down 0.91 percent at 2,420.25.

Jio Financial Services emerged as top Nifty gainer, up 5% for the day after ending in red and being among top laggards on Monday's session.

The broader markets were seen outperforming the benchmarks yet again as Nifty Midcap 50 Index was up 0.33% while Nifty Smallcap Index was up 0.54%.

According to Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities, Nifty struggled for direction in a choppy and an uninspiring session. Risk aversion continued to be the preferred theme. Nifty continued to trade listless for 2nd consecutive session. However, the market breadth was in favour of the bulls as 37 stocks gained against 13 loss making stocks in Nifty 50.

Day trade guide by Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher for Wednesday's session:

Parekh said Nifty witnessed range-bound movement between 19,300 and 19,370 zones for the entire session, with mid-cap and small-cap stocks showing active participation as compared to the frontline heavyweights. Bank Nifty was overall stagnant as compared to the Nifty index, closing on a flat note near the 44,500 zone, and would need a decent move past the 44,700 zone to carry on the momentum. The support for the day is seen at 64,500/19,250, while the resistance is seen at 65,500/19,450. Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 44,200–45,000 levels.

Vaishali recommends buying the following stocks:

Buy Meghmani Finechem Ltd at ₹993.25 with a stoploss of ₹950 and a target price of ₹1,100.

Buy Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd at ₹2,515 with a stoploss of ₹2,400 and a target price of ₹2,700

Buy Aarti Industries Ltd at ₹481 with a stoploss of ₹450 and a target price of ₹580.

Nifty Spot Index

Support – 19,250/19,275

Resistance - 19,400/19,450

Bank Nifty Spot Index

Support – 44,000/44,200

Resistance – 44,800/45,000

