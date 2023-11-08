Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends buying these 3 stocks today - November 8
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy for Wednesday - Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, BEML Ltd, and CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Stock market news: On Tuesday, November 7, domestic equity indices Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended a three-day winning streak due to profit booking in a few heavyweights amid weak global cues and fading optimism regarding the end of monetary tightening.
