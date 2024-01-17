Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends buying these three stocks today - January 17
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy for Wednesday - NMDC Ltd, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd, and GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.
Stock Market News: Domestic benchmark equity indices Nifty 50 and Sensex snapped their five-day winning streak on Tuesday's trading session due to profit-booking in Information technology (IT) and oil stocks, coupled with negative global trends.
