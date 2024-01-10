Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends buying these three stocks today - January 10
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy for Wednesday - DCX Systems Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd, and TD Power Systems Ltd.
Stock Market News: Domestic benchmark indices Nifty 50 and Sensex ended flat on Tuesday sessions in the midst of mixed global cues. Moreover, the investors are looking forward to important macroeconomic data as well as the December quarter earnings of IT giants Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys, scheduled this week.
