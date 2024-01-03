Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends buying these three stocks today - January 3
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy for Wednesday - Trident Ltd, Bajaj Finance Ltd, and Rico Auto Industries Ltd.
Stock Market News: Domestic benchmark equity indices Nifty 50 and Sensex ended in red on Tuesday's session dragged down by information technology (IT), financials, and auto stocks. The broader market also finished lower. Pharma, oil and gas, and metals stocks witnessed some buying.
