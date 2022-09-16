Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends these 2 stocks to buy today — 16 Sept2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 07:39 AM IST
- Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended PFC and MGL stocks to buy today
Stocks to buy or sell today: On account of global recession fears, Indian stock market finished in negative territory on second successive session on Thursday. Nifty 50 index finished 126 points south at at 17,877 while BSE Sensex ended 412 points lower at 59,934 levels. Nifty Bank index went off 196 points and ended at 41,209 levels.