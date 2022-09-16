Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends these 2 stocks to buy today — 16 Sept

Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add, "Bank Nifty also took a breather near the 41,800 levels and slipped to consolidate near 41,200 zone to close losing 196 points. For Bank Nifty, the overall bias is still maintained positive with the daily trend maintained up and as of Nifty the near term support zone of 17,700 levels should be sustained failing which the bias shall turn little bit cautious. However, the support for the day is seen at 17,750 while the resistance is seen at 18,000. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 40,800 to 41,700 levels."