Vaishali Paresh of Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty 50 index has support placed at 17,350 to 17,400 levels whereas resistance for the index is placed at 17,700 to 17,750 mark. On Bank Nifty, she said that immediate support for the index is placed at 38,950 to 39,000 levels whereas the index is facing resistance at 39,900 to 39,950 mark.