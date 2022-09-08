Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends these 2 stocks to buy today — 8th Sept

Speaking on Nifty technical outlook Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty once again witnessed a volatile session having a tough resistance barrier near 17,700 levels moving within a range for quite some time with the bias and sentiment as of now maintained on a cautiously positive approach would need further clarification and confirmation of the trend. On the downside the near term support zone is maintained near the 17,450 levels and major strong support visible near the 17,000 to 17,100 zone, which is where the significant 200DMA and 50EMA lies."