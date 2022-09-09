Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends these 2 stocks to buy today — 9th Sept

Buy or sell: Following the recovery in global markets, Indian stock market ended higher on Thursday. Nifty 50 index shot up 1 per cent or 174 points and closed at 17,798 levels whereas BSE Sensex surged 1.12 per cent and closed at 59,688 levels. Bank Nifty index ended 753 points higher at 40,208 levels. Despite Indian indices breaching the major 17,800 hurdle on Nifty and 40,000 hurdle on Bank Nifty index, some experts are still advising stock specific trade. For such stock market traders, Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended two stocks to buy today. Those two stocks are — Solar Industries and Lakshmi Machine.

